COLLINSVILLE – Myriah Noodel-Hayward came to the Edwardsville girls basketball program this season after transferring from Belleville East. She's made a strong contribution to the Tigers' success this season.

Noodel-Hayward scored eight points for the Tigers in their Monday night 67-47 win over Springfield in the IHSA Class 4A Normal Community Sectional semifinal at Fletcher Gym in Collinsville.

“They (the Senators) came hard in the first half,” Noodel-Hayward said. “We got ready (in the second half) and took off.”

“It's been great,” Noodel-Hayward said about the experience playing for the Tigers this season. “I like my teammates and I love the support system.

Noodel-Hayward has averaged 7.1 points per game for the Tigers this season, shooting 50.6 percent from the floor and 45.9 percent from the free-throw line; the junior has also averaged four rebounds per game and 1.18 assists per game.

“It's really different,” Noodel-Hayward said about the transition from the Lancer program to the Tiger program. “I like it; it's really good. We've all played our parts; I just fit in where I get in.”

Thursday's sectional final against Rock Island won't be an easy game, but Noodel-Hayward believes Edwardsville will be ready for the challenge. “We'll be ready for them,” Noodel-Hayward said.

