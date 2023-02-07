Couples names: Myles & Angie Hayes

City: St. Charles, Mo

Article continues after sponsor message

Date met or started dating: February 16, 2002

Date married: October 9, 2004

What makes your relationship special? The last couple years, Angie was diagnosed with breast cancer, had surgeries, chemo and radiation. We’ve come through each hardship stronger than we started. We lean on each other, God, and all our family to get through rough times.

Share a memory you have made together: The births of our two kids. Kennedy was born 06/21/2006, and Ryan was born 12/18/2010. We are definitely blessed with all the people we have in our lives!