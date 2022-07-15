ALTON - The make-shift memorial in front of My Just Desserts in Downtown Alton on Broadway has continued to spread.

The photo above was taken during the lunch hour Friday, July 15, 2022. Yvonne Campbell, the My Just Desserts store owner, died early in the week from complications in a van accident in Jamaica.

Many throughout the region and beyond have donated tributes with flowers, cards, bears, etc., in front of the My Just Desserts restaurant, which is closed for the week. Campbell's death has sparked a reaction across the Riverbend area for her selfless and caring nature.

Community members have been visible in prayer and mourning at the location since her death was announced.

