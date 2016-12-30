Marquette Catholic's Sammy Green was MVP of the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament. (Photo by Dan Brannan)FREEBURG-COLUMBIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 52, COLUMBIA 45:

FREEBURG - Isaiah Ervin's 21 points and Sammy Green's 14 helped Marquette Catholic to a 52-45 win over co-host Columbia in the final of the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament Thursday night.

The Explorers went to 13-2 on the year with the win; the Eagles fell to 9-5.

Jake Hall added 11 points for Marquette; Columbia's Jordan Holmes led all scorers with 24 points, with Greg Long scoring 10 and Jon Peterson nine.

Green was named the MVP of the tournament.

Marquette Catholic was behind 11-9 at the end of the first quarter, then outscored Columbia 13-12 in the second quarter and 7-4 in the third period. The Explorers were more dominant in the fourth quarter, outscoring Columbia 23-18.

Marquette Catholic coach Steve Medford said he was happy with MVP Sammy Green throughout the tournament. The coach also praised Ervin, only a sophomore, for continuing to develop and show great potential.

“We had some good wins in the Freeburg Tournament,” Coach Medford said. “I am just really proud of the guys and how they responded after coming off a pre-tournament defeat to Breese Central. They beat three Class 3A teams in a row and did a good job. I am really proud of what they accomplished in the tournament.”

Marquette Catholic returns home for a 7:15 p.m. Tuesday contest against Mount Olive.

