JACKSONVILLE - Mississippi Valley Christian High School scoring phenom Tommy Kunz has scored his last point. Tommy, a first-team all-state selection in the Illinois Association of Christian Schools State Tournament In Jacksonville, finished his career with 2,578 total points, and that includes playing as an eighth-grader on the high school varsity team. Kunz is the all-time leading scorer at MVCS.

“Tommy had a historic career at MVCS,” Boys Basketball Head Coach Dave Schneider said. “He also was the heart and soul of turning our program around. We took our lumps when he was younger, but he helped us become a championship-contending team. He will be greatly missed. His hard work is an example to all future Warriors.”

Tommy’s brother, Joey Kunz, was a second-team all-state selection and Anna Gaworski of the girls' team was a first-team all-state selection.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

IACS STATE TOURNAMENT

THIRD PLACE GAME

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 58, O'FALLON FIRST BAPTIST ACADEMY 29: In the third-place game of the Illinois Association of Christian Schools state tournament in Jacksonville, MVCS broke open a close game in the second half, outscoring First Baptist 32-10 to defeat the Lions.

Article continues after sponsor message

Joey Kunz led the Warriors with 17 points, while Tommy Kunz added 15 points and Drew Gaworski scored 11 points. In addition, both Cam Golike and Peyton Wright scored five points apiece. Owen Crabtree led First Baptist with 10 points.

MVCS' season ends with a 28-6 record, 8-2 in the Metro Athletic Conference (MAC).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FRIDAY'S RESULT

IACS STATE TOURNAMENT

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

FAITH BIBLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (ROSAMOND) 46, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 27: In the final of the IACS state tournament in Jacksonville, Faith Bible went out to a 17-5 first-quarter lead and were never headed as the Falcons won the championship over MVCS.

Anna Gaworski led the Warriors with 15 points, while Audrey Crowe added 11 points and Jessica Snyder scored a single point.

Grace Jeffrey led Faith with 17 points, while Katie Christer added 15 points.

MVCS ends its season at 16-9, 8-3 in the MAC.

More like this: