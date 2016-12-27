COLUMBIA 7, BETHALTO 3: A five-goal first period helped Columbia defeat Bethalto 7-3 in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at East Alton Ice Arena Monday night.

The loss dropped Bethalto to 9-3-2 (20 points) on the season, tied with Edwardsville for second, two points behind league-leading O'Fallon (22 points); Columbia pulled to within a point of Bethalto, going to 9-4-1 (19 points) tied with Freeburg/Waterloo with the Jan. 3 division of the MVCHA's teams looming. The top six teams at that point will be placed in Class 2A, with the bottom six teams going to Class 1A to finish the regular season and determine the postseason pairings.

Anthony Russo scored twice for Bethalto, once off a Joe Watson assist and unassisted on the second; Watson scored the other Bethalto goal.

Bethalto meets up at 7:15 p.m. today against East Alton-Wood River; Columbia takes on Edwardsville following at 8:45 p.m.

FREEBURG/WATERLOO 12, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: East Alton-Wood River fell to 1-12 (two points) on the season with a 12-0 MVCHA loss to Freeburg/Waterloo at East Alton Ice Arena Monday night.

The Oilers meet up with Bethalto at 7:15 p.m. today at EAIA.

BELLEVILLE 8, GRANITE CITY 2: Belleville got out of the gates quickly and went on to defeat Granite City 8-2 in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association contest at Wilson Park Ice Rink in Granite City Monday night.

The loss dropped the Warriors to 5-8-1 (11 points) on the year.

Cameron Rubenacker and Alec Marshall had goals for GCHS on the night. They meet up with league-leading O'Fallon at 9:25 p.m. Thursday at Wilson Park.

