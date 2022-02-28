MVCHA HOCKEY PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A

ALTON 2, HIGHLAND 1 (ALTON WINS SHOOTOUT 1-0): Alton scored the only goal in the shootout to defeat Highland 2-1 and take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Class 1A final Thursday night at the East Alton Ice Arena.

Dominick Emig scored for the Bulldogs in the second period to give Highland the lead, but Alton equalized in the third period when Lawson Bell scored to tie the game. The two teams went directly into the shootout after the final buzzer, with Alton scoring the only goal of the shootout to take the win and the series lead.

Game two of the final is set for Monday at East Alton at 8:45 p.m. The date, time and site for a third and deciding game, if needed, will be announced at a later date.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS

ALTON 2, TRIAD 1: Goals by Talen Neely and Max Schleeper were enough to give Alton a 2-1 win over Triad in game three of their Class 1A semifinal series at East Alton Ice Arena, with the Redbirds advancing to the final by winning the best-of-three series 2-1.

Schleeper scored at 12:16 of the first period to give the Redbirds a 1-0 lead, but Steven Rushing scored for the Knights at 3:33 of the second to tie the game up. Neely scored at 12:39 of the second to give Alton a 2-1 lead, which goalie Greg Fite made stand up to give the game and series to the Redbirds.

Triad outshot Alton 32-29, with Fite making 31 saves in goal for the Redbirds, while Evan Arana make 27 saves for the Knights.

CLASS 2A FINAL

GRANITE CITY 3, FREEBURG/WATERLOO 2 (SHOOTOUT, GC WINS 1-0): Granite City scored the only goal of the shootout to defeat Freeburg/Waterloo in game one of the Class 2A final Tuesday night at East Alton Ice Arena.

Lawson Kimble scored both goals in the regular game for the Warriors, while Conner Blair and Logan Ganz scored for the Raging Bulldogs. Granite won the shootout 1-0 after the game ended in a tie.

