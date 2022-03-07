ALTON - Mississippi Valley Christian School recently had its first induction ceremony for the new MVCS Riverbend Chapter of the American Christian Honor Society.

The first induction ceremony for the group was on Tuesday, February 22.

The Honor Society’s goals are to “advance Christian scholarship, challenge Christian leadership, honor Christian character, and stimulate Christian service.”

After a rigorous selection process, the following seven students were the first to be inducted into MVCS’s American Christian Honor Society: Olivia Allen, Jonah Feuerhak, Drew Gaworski, Sarah Markel, Timothy Vaughn, Caleb Waddell, and Peyton Wright. The inductees’ families joined the student body and faculty in honoring the inductees with a formal candle lighting and pinning ceremony.

