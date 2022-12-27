MARTINSVILLE, IND., TABERNACLE CLASSIC

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 83, WEST HARRISON, IND., LAUREL 65: MVCS took a win in their opener of the Martinsville, Ind., Tabernacle Classic over West Harrison, Ind. Laurel in a physical battle where Warrior basketball history was made.

MVCS led throughout, with leads of 15-12, 40-26 and 61-44 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Panthers in the fourth quarter 22-21.

Tommy Kunz hit for a career-high 49 points for the Warriors, while Joey Kunz had 20 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for a triple-double. Peyton Wright added six points and Cam Golike scored four points.

Kevin Seeley led Laurel with 33 points.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 90, MARTINSVILLE, IND., TABERNACLE CHRISTIAN 52: In the second game of the day for MVCS, the Warriors went out to a big lead en route to a win over the host Eagles.

MVCS led all the way, with advantages of 21-6, 43-17 and 68-34 after the first three quarters, outscoring Tabernacle in the fourth 22-18.

Joey Kunz led the Warriors with 39 points, while Tommy Kunz added 32 points, Golike had eight points, Wright scored seven points and Evan Martin had four points.

Carter Keen led the Eagles with 26 points.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 73, CONNERSVILLE, IND., COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 34

The Mississippi Valley Christian School varsity boys basketball team won the championship of the Tabernacle (Martinsville, IN) Holiday Tournament. Tommy Kunz scored 43 points and added 8 rebounds for the champs. Joey Kunz had another triple-double with 13 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists. Peyton Wright added 11 points.

MVCS is now 16-1 overall on the season. MVCS plays again at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, at Faith Bible Christian Academy of Rosamond.

