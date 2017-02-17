ALTON - Steve Schwegel and a group of business friends and associates have decided to start a “Mustache March 4PD” fund-raising campaign.

The fund-raising activity will run through March and culminate with a concert by Schwegel’s Glendale Riders from 8 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, April 1, at Bluff City Grill, 424 E. Broadway in Alton. A co-sponsor of the event will be Riverbender.com.

Riverbender.com Owner and President John Hentrich said this campaign is something he is glad to be associated with and he thinks it will be successful.

“We want to do everything we can to assist area law enforcement,” Hentrich said.

Hentrich said he knows this will help police with many of their community service projects, for example, youth camps, Shop With A Cop, holiday food baskets, protective equipment and much more.

Community members and officers are encouraged to grow mustaches during the month of March. Progress will be tracked on social media and awards will be given for the most impressive specimens at the Mustache March Benefit Concert.

Article continues after sponsor message

Schwegel, the owner of Alton Physical Therapy and a key player with Glendale Riders, formulated the idea.

“I just felt for the longest time, we needed to show them how much we appreciate and love them,” he said. “Police and their families have to worry about whether they will be able to come home at night. The Glendale Riders have always been very supportive with policemen.”

Schwegel said they are hoping to have a sold out concert for April 1 and encourage people to purchase tickets, donate or be sponsors for the event.

The Mustache March 4PD tickets are $20 before the night of the concert and $25 that night.

Go on line to visit: www.MustacheMarch4PD.com to obtain tickets. Mustache March apparel is also available on the site from $15 to $35. The sponsor goal is set at 100 and present sponsors are listed on the site. The goal, Schwegel said, is 100 sponsors.

There is information on the website to become a sponsor.

“Recently, a disconnect has occurred between the public and local police departments,” Schwegel said. “Our goal is to show our support for the brave men and women who keep our streets and children safe. The sponsorship helps ensure these officers can continue to protect our community and provide a safe city for citizens now and in the future. Some of the items sponsorships will help provide are to update and maintain equipment, train new officers and much more.”

More like this: