ALTON - Mustache March 4PD is returning this year with a special performance from the Glendale Riders from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday, March 23, at Bluff City Grill. Mustache March 4PD originated last year when a group of citizens decided to show support for local law enforcement throughout the Riverbend area.

“People want to support the police,” Tina Bennett, a volunteer helping to organize the fundraiser, said. “It’s like our mission statement says, the ultimate goal is to steadily increase the amount of assistance available to local police agencies and create a pro-law enforcement community. That’s really what we want to do, create that pro-law enforcement community.”

Last year more than $26,000 was raised for multiple departments in the Riverbend community.

Each department used their donations for various projects like community outreach efforts and one department even used their proceeds to invest in a new police a dog. Bennett added that it's always exciting to see how the departments use the money to give back to the community.

Bennett said a lot of funds come in from ticket sales for the party at Bluff City Grill and t-shirt sales, but the main source of fundraising comes from the different sponsorship opportunities.

Tickets for Friday, March 23, are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Short sleeve t-shirts are $15 and 3/4 sleeves are $18.

Sponsorship opportunities include:

CHIEF - $3,000

Table of ten for Mustache March event

Ten free t-shirts

Mustache March sponsor window decal

Table “Recognition,” Logo display

Logo included on website and any social media promotions before and after event

Attendance for exclusive reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. night of event to include two free drinks per person and free appetizers

Invitation throughout 2018 for presentations to individual departments and continued exposure on the site and any promotions that take place

CAPTAIN - $1,500

Table of ten for Mustache March event

Ten free t-shirts

Mustache March sponsor window decal

Table “Recognition,” Logo display

Logo included on website and any social media promotions before and after event

OFFICER - $500

Four tickets to Mustache March event

Four free t-shirts

Mustache March sponsor window decal

Logo included on website and any social media promotions before and after event

ROOKIE - $150

Two free t-shirts

Mustache March sponsor window decal

Logo included on website and any social media promotions before and after event

For more information on Mustache March 4PD visit MustacheMarch4PD.com or visit their Facebook page.

