ALTON - Mustache March 4PD supports local police through fundraisers, benefit concerts, and more. Most known for their holiday gas giveaways, Mustache March is advocating for police all year round. Saturday, Alton Police were at the Hit 'N Run Stores partnering with owner Dwight Fowler to provide free gas. Hit 'N Run is a Mustache March key sponsor.



"It was unannounced that we have the officers at the pumps ready to pump the gas for customers," Tina Bennett of Mustache March 4PD, said. "We were able to provide $10 worth of gas for 100 cars today. Many people were surprised, happy and very emotional that the officers gave the free gas thanks to Mustache March 4PD and Hit 'N Run.

“The Bethalto Police and the Mustache March4PD also did a giveaway last Saturday. Bethalto Police participated and pumped gas for over 70 cars from the Bethalto community. Mustache March is a fundraiser and benefit concert for local police departments and their outreach programs."

With a mission to raise funds to benefit the police, Mustache March 4PD hosts multiple events throughout the year to spread the word and collect donations for their cause. The organization is continuously giving money to local police. In the past awarding $20k to local police departments in a huge giveaway event and even helping Jerseyville Police Department purchase a new K9. They also get the police involved by having them pump gas at their gas giveaway events, give them gas cards to give out, help fund police food giveaways and more.

The organization has steadily continued to grow with help from the community. From spreading the word and making their mission more known to the public, donations and sponsors have grown. This makes it possible for them to help the police in even bigger ways. Of course, they are still very much always in need of donations and sponsors.

“We are currently in search of monetary sponsors for our fundraiser event at Bluff City Grill on March 27th. We are also in need of cash donations to purchase gas gift cards so police officers can pass them out during traffic stops,” said Bennett.

Mustache March4PD is always accepting monetary donations and they also donate the proceeds of merchandise they sell on their website. Supporting their events is another great way to support the cause. Coming up on Friday, March 27th, 2020, their annual Back the Blue night will take place at Bluff City Grill. All proceeds of the night of music, food, and dancing, will go straight to supporting local police.

For more information on Mustache March 4PD and to donate, visit their website https://www.mustachemarch4pd.com and facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MM4PD/

