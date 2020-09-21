Award-winning folk musician and folklorist Chris Vallillo presents Abraham Lincoln in Song on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 7 pm on the Looking for Lincoln Facebook and YouTube channels. Vallillo uses Lincoln’s own words, stories, and period folk songs to illuminate the life and times of Abraham Lincoln. Vallillo states, “This program helps shed light on one of history’s most beloved figures, not only as a remarkable leader, but as a man.”

Abraham Lincoln in Song educates as well as entertains! This interactive and accessible program includes vintage instruments, including one Lincoln used to play himself. Lincoln knew and loved many of these very songs, and a special emphasis is placed on showing Lincoln‘s unique bond with the common man and his desire for reconciliation, not revenge. This program is an extensively researched, historically accurate portrayal, and utilizes Lincoln’s own stories to illustrate his life.

The life of Abraham Lincoln spanned a period of change, growth and struggle in our young nation, and the music of his era movingly characterizes these remarkable times. From his days as a flat-boater, through his time at New Salem, his years as a circuit lawyer and on up through his presidency, Lincoln’s life is a microcosm of the development of Illinois during that period.

During the Covid-19 event, Looking for Lincoln has been proactively moving its programming online to make it accessible to a wide audience throughout Illinois and the world. Two additional performances of Abraham Lincoln in Song are scheduled for Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 7 PM for the community of Pontiac and Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 7 PM for the community of Carthage. The performances will be free to view, and broadcast on Looking for Lincoln’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Abraham Lincoln in Song is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency. All events are free to watch and will be available for one week following the performance.

The Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition is the coordinating entity for the 43-county Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. It is a partnership of organizations and individuals dedicated to enhancing the communities and landscapes of central Illinois through recognition and support of their significant natural, cultural and historical legacies. Few individuals have so profoundly influenced American history as did Abraham Lincoln. Millions around the world are inspired by the story of Lincoln’s rise from humble beginnings to President of the United States, his qualities of integrity and courage and his decisive leadership – traits that carried a fragile nation through one of its most trying periods.

For more information about the Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition and the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, go to www.lookingforlincoln.com.

