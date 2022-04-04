COLLINSVILLE – St. John’s Community Care is happy to announce the addition of Music Therapy to their Adult Day Program therapies. Music Therapy has had a long history of benefiting those with Alzheimer’s disease and other cognitive disorders. People with dementia demonstrate strong recognition of familiar music.

“We are delighted to be able to offer this valuable therapy option at both of our centers in Collinsville and Edwardsville. Music therapy is an optimistic and innovative approach to aiding people with memory loss. Programs like this are a vision for how we can change the way we think and care for people with memory loss,” said Nancy Berry, Executive Director for St. John’s Community Care.

Music provides stimulation and cues that can aid in memory retention and recall. Studies show that daily exposure to familiar music can alter functional brain connectivity and improve cognitive responses, attention, and focus. St. John’s music therapist Amanda Wick visits each center to play her guitar and sing with the participants. Amanda’s experience working with older adults allows her to create opportunities for movement, share memories of the song and their memory associated with that song, give choices, and enable a participant to share his story. St. John’s Community Care participants sing solos, duets, play instruments, and move to the rhythm.

Amanda commented, “I have found that connecting with the participants is the core of what I do. The music elicits memories, laughter, sharing, expression, and increased mood. In upcoming visits with St. John’s, I hope to continue to build a relationship with the participants and guide them to build real connections with each other, which supports horizontal cohesion.”

Participants actively engaged in music-making by singing, clapping, dancing, and playing instruments have improved social awareness, interpersonal connections, and behaviors. Agitation, depression, restlessness, distress, repetitive acts, etc., can be decreased with music engagement.

“ I have personally witnessed positive outcomes from Amanda’s music sessions. Participants have improved mood, verbal communication, and engagement in the movement to the music. One participant walked in the door on a Wednesday and asked, “Is this the day the music lady comes?” Music connects us on many levels, which is evident because the staff and participants are experiencing group cohesiveness,“ said Stacey Rhodes.

For more information about St. John’s Community Care, visit www.stjohnscc.org or call 618-344-5008.

About St. John’s Community Care

St. John’s Community Care has been the leader in aging, and dementia care support services and resources in our community since 1985. St. John’s is an outreach ministry of St. John United Church of Christ in Collinsville, IL. For much of the past 30 years, St. John’s Community Care has focused on ways to help families care for an aging or disabled loved one, with special efforts for those experiencing memory loss or dementia. For additional information about services or programs, visit St. John’s Community Care website at www.stjohnscc.org, or call 618-344-5008.

