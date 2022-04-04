EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Historical Society (MCHS) has added a gallery to the Archival Library so selected items from the Museum Collections can be available for public viewing while renovations continue at the Weir House.

The first set of exhibits include:

Spirit of Sport: Winter Edition, featuring vintage sleds and skates, local photographs, and a history of winter sports.

The Measure of a Man, a retrospective on the life of Robert Wadlow, including a growth chart and photographs from his life

History is a Window to the Past, a changing screen featuring approximately 60 views of Madison County from the 19th century to the Mississippi River Festiva

Madison County’s First Farmers, the story of Native Americans farmer and the foods they cultivated

The Two Treaties of Edwardsville, 1818 and 1819s.

Hours for the new exhibit are Wed-Fri, 9-4 and Sunday 1-4. The Madison County Archival Library is located at 801 N. Main Street in Edwardsville. There is no charge for admission.

