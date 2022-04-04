EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Historical Society (MCHS) has added a gallery to the Archival Library so selected items from the Museum Collections can be available for public viewing while renovations continue at the Weir House.

The first set of exhibits include:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Spirit of Sport: Winter Edition, featuring vintage sleds and skates, local photographs, and a history of winter sports.

The Measure of a Man, a retrospective on the life of Robert Wadlow, including a growth chart and photographs from his life

Article continues after sponsor message

History is a Window to the Past, a changing screen featuring approximately 60 views of Madison County from the 19th century to the Mississippi River Festiva

Madison County’s First Farmers, the story of Native Americans farmer and the foods they cultivated

The Two Treaties of Edwardsville, 1818 and 1819s.

Hours for the new exhibit are Wed-Fri, 9-4 and Sunday 1-4. The Madison County Archival Library is located at 801 N. Main Street in Edwardsville. There is no charge for admission.

More like this:

MCT Muny Express Takes New Turn
Mar 29, 2025
Madison County Unemployment Rate Drops to 4.0 Percent in January 2025; Edwardsville, Alton Both Show Lower Marks
Mar 22, 2025
Pretrial Release Denied For Man Charged With Aggravated Battery Of Alton Police Officer
Mar 27, 2025
Madison County Mental Health Board is hosting a Mental Health & Addiction Legislative Forum this month  
Feb 12, 2025
MCT Announces Service Adjustments Effective May 11, 2025
Today

 