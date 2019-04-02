ALTON - A “muscle wall” was erected in Downtown Alton on the side of Morrison’s Pub on Illinois Route 100 and Broadway about 6 p.m. Monday.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said what he describes as “a muscle wall” was put in place just to be safe.

“We are only expecting minor flooding,” he said. “When you deal with Mother Nature and the Mississippi River, it is always better to err on the side of caution. Right now we don’t expect the river to go much higher here.”

Walker said only one or two businesses in Downtown Alton have temporarily closed because of the water and Downtown Alton is absolutely “open for business” despite some high waters.

