ST. LOUIS - St. Louis College of Pharmacy President John A. Pieper made a statement today that the pharmacy is cooperating with area law enforcement about the recent murder of Randy L. Gori of Edwardsville because the suspect - Timothy Michael Banowetz - was a student there.

Gori was murdered Saturday night when he was apparently ambushed at his home by the suspect Banowetz with his two children. Banowetz was picked up after the crime occurred when the stolen Gori Rolls Royce was found.

Banowetz is last known to have an address in Wentzville, Mo. He was enrolled at St. Louis College of Pharmacy and rated in "good standing," the president said in a statement.

Pieper also added that their thoughts and prayers are with Gori's family.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

