ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Monday, August 28, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Zechariah West, 17 years of age, of the 1100 block of Lester Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63138, for Murder Second Degree, Attempted Robbery, and Armed Criminal Action. West has been Certified as an adult. A booking photo of West is attached. West is being held on $500,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: Upon investigation, it was determined that Zechariah West arranged to purchase marijuana from T. W. the juvenile victim in this matter. T. W. occupied the front passenger seat and was driven to the pre-arranged location; 1202 Eldor Drive, St. Louis MO 63138. Upon T.W.'s arrival at the location, Zechariah West approached the passenger window brandished a firearm and demanded T.W.'s property. Immediately thereafter, Zechariah West shot twice striking and ultimately killing T.W.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

