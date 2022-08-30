GRANITE CITY - Emily Sykes is a powerhouse, multi-purpose student-athlete for Granite City High School. She was a top state finisher in the discus this past spring, a strong volleyball team member this fall for the Warriors and a basketball player in the winter. She is also an outstanding student - the future for Sykes could not be more bright.

Emily SykesSykes won seventh place in the IHSA Class 3A Girls State Track and Field Meet with a toss of 12.35 meters in the shot put. Her final toss also made her all-state in track and field. Sykes is a Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete of the Month for Granite City.

Her coach, Aaron Werths, said after the season this past year, she will be one of the top throwers in the state and has incredible potential.

For now, Sykes is busy on the volleyball court and is one of the mainstays for the Warriors.

Werths said Sykes is just “an all-around talented athlete.”

“She backs everything up with her hard work,” he said.

