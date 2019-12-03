Multiple Vehicles Crash on Homer Adams Parkway and Alby in Alton
December 3, 2019 4:20 PM December 3, 2019 4:42 PM
ALTON - Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash at Homer Adams Parkway and Alby in Alton around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
One of the vehicles apparently struck a pole head-on. Alton Fire Department, Alton Police Department and Alton Memorial Ambulance were on scene. It was uncertain if there were any injuries in the accident.
