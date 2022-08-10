Multiple Units Battle Massive Blaze At Interco In Madison Bradley Piros, Reporter August 10, 2022 10:51 AM August 10, 2022 5:03 PM Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MADISON - Multiple units are battling a massive warehouse fire Wednesday morning in Madison, IL. The business is near the World Wide Technology Raceway.The large blaze started at Interco, a metaltronics recycler, at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News! Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. A red alert was issued by the Madison, IL., Police Department and asked residents to shelter in place as of 11 a.m.Interco is a global recycling company and provides computers, metals, and electronics recycling services.Article continues after sponsor message Smoke from the enormous fire was seen for miles away. The smoke plume was said to be viewed at least as high as 3,500 feet, FOX 2 weather specialist Chris Higgins reported.It is not known at this time how the fire started.[ALSO: Alton Fire Department Extinguishes Blazing Car Fire On Ridge]Fire in Madison, IL as seen by doppler radar. #stlwx#fox2nowpic.twitter.com/s0lYANL18j — Angela Hutti (@AngWxGrl) August 10, 2022Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.More like this: Granite City Woman Detained On Arson Charge Mar 19, 2025 Local Authorities Respond To Vehicle-School Bus Accident In Godfrey 4 days ago Firefighters Confront Devastating Holiday Shores Blaze Feb 20, 2025 Centralia Man Charged In Alton Arson Case Mar 10, 2025 Trial of Bryce V. Andrews Begins Tomorrow in Double Homicide Case Feb 13, 2025