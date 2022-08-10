MADISON - Multiple units are battling a massive warehouse fire Wednesday morning in Madison, IL. The business is near the World Wide Technology Raceway.

The large blaze started at Interco, a metaltronics recycler, at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A red alert was issued by the Madison, IL., Police Department and asked residents to shelter in place as of 11 a.m.

Interco is a global recycling company and provides computers, metals, and electronics recycling services.

Smoke from the enormous fire was seen for miles away. The smoke plume was said to be viewed at least as high as 3,500 feet, FOX 2 weather specialist Chris Higgins reported.

It is not known at this time how the fire started.

