This is a photo from the massive inferno at Interco in Madison on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Andrew Douglas) A view of the fire at Interco in Madison on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Brad Piros)MADISON - Multiple units are battling a massive warehouse fire Wednesday morning in Madison, IL. The business is near the World Wide Technology Raceway.

The large blaze started at Interco, a metaltronics recycler, at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A red alert was issued by the Madison, IL., Police Department and asked residents to shelter in place as of 11 a.m.

Interco is a global recycling company and provides computers, metals, and electronics recycling services.

Smoke from the enormous fire was seen for miles away. The smoke plume was said to be viewed at least as high as 3,500 feet, FOX 2 weather specialist Chris Higgins reported.

It is not known at this time how the fire started.

Another photo of the warehouse fire in Madison. (Photo by Jeffery Seymore)[ALSO: Alton Fire Department Extinguishes Blazing Car Fire On Ridge]

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

