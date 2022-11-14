ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Multiple Texas suspects have been apprehended on a charge of possession of stolen merchandise from area Kohl's stores.

On Saturday, November 12, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspects Lavina Ghelmegeanu, 33 years of age, of the 7000 block of East Highway 290 in Austin, Texas 78723; Desdemona Dila, 39 years of age, of the 6900 block of Anson Point Lane in Houston, Texas 77040; Ana Curueru, 31 years of age, of the 800 block of Hilbig Road in Conroe, Texas 77301; and Ecsmira Vasile, 32 years of age, unknown address; for Stealing $750 or More.

Mugshots of Ghelmegeanu, Dila, Curueru, and Vasile are shown. Each are being held on $75,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads:

On November 11, 2022, at 2:25 p.m.,

Defendants entered the Kohl's store in Fenton and stole over $12,000 worth of cosmetics from the Sephora section within the store.

Defendants were apprehended in possession of the stolen merchandise. Defendants committed additional thefts at other area Kohl's stores.

In total, over $22,000 worth of stolen property was recovered.

St. Louis County detectives from the City of Fenton Precinct are leading this investigation.

