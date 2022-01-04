ALTON - The Alton Police Department reported today that on January 1, 2022, just after midnight, the department began receiving multiple calls of shots fired throughout various parts of the city. Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said investigations into those incidents thankfully revealed nobody was injured.

"During one of those investigations, several Alton Police officers responded to the 3300 block of Fernwood Avenue," Chief Pulido said. "As officers were in the area, a description was provided for a male suspect who had been shooting a firearm into the air. A short time later, officers were able to locate that suspect at a residence in the 3300 block of Fernwood Avenue and determine that he was the person responsible for firing multiple rounds from a firearm into the air. Several shell casings and three firearms were recovered during this investigation."

On January 3, 2022, after reviewing the details of this case, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Myron D. Mitchell, 31, of the 3300 block of Fernwood Avenue, Alton, with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.

The Honorable Judge Heflin set bail at $15,000. As of January 3, 2022, Mitchell was in custody at the Alton Police Department.

