Multiple Marquette Catholic Sports Teams Receive IHSA Team Academic Achievement Awards Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The following sports at Alton Marquette High School have received the IHSA Team Academic Achievement Award. It is very rewarding to see teamwork both in competition and in the classroom. This award recognizes those teams that maintain a grade point average of 3.0 or higher throughout their respective season. The IHSA will post the schools qualifying for this award on the IHSA website. They will also include the list of all schools that qualified in the 2022-23 State Final programs of the respective sports. Fall Girls Volleyball - 3.66 Boys Soccer - 3.42 Football - 3.05 Girls Cross Country - 3.72 Girls Golf - 3.66 Boys Golf - 3.62 Girls Tennis – 3.84 Winter Article continues after sponsor message Girls Basketball – 3.62 Boys Basketball – 3.44 Competitive Dance – 3.76 Boys Bowling – 3.34 Scholastic Bowl – 3.62 Spring Girls Soccer – 3.59 Boys Baseball – 3.53 Boys Tennis – 3.54 Boys Volleyball – 3.42 Girls Track – 3.48 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending