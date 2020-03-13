WOOD RIVER - A detached garage caught fire in the 600 block of East Penning in Wood River and several fire departments responded Friday afternoon.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The call came through around 3:40 p.m. Wood River, Edwardsville, Roxana Fire Departments, and Alton Memorial Ambulance were on scene.

More like this:

Fire Breaks Out in Norfolk Southern Locomotive In Wood River, Firefighters Extinguish Blaze In Quick Fashion
Feb 25, 2025
Wood River Fire Chief Addresses Series of Wind-Related Incidents
Mar 15, 2025
Flames From Vehicle Fire Spread To Wood River House
Feb 16, 2025
Tyler Staicoff Awarded Wood River Firefighter Of The Year For 2024
Feb 20, 2025
Jamie Wells Honored As Wood River Paid-On-Call Firefighter Of 2024
Feb 22, 2025

 