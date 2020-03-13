Multiple Fire Departments Tackle Blaze on East Penning in Wood River Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WOOD RIVER - A detached garage caught fire in the 600 block of East Penning in Wood River and several fire departments responded Friday afternoon. Article continues after sponsor message The call came through around 3:40 p.m. Wood River, Edwardsville, Roxana Fire Departments, and Alton Memorial Ambulance were on scene. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending