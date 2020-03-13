Multiple Fire Departments Tackle Blaze on East Penning in Wood River
March 13, 2020 4:41 PM
Listen to the story
WOOD RIVER - A detached garage caught fire in the 600 block of East Penning in Wood River and several fire departments responded Friday afternoon.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
The call came through around 3:40 p.m. Wood River, Edwardsville, Roxana Fire Departments, and Alton Memorial Ambulance were on scene.
More like this:
Fire Breaks Out in Norfolk Southern Locomotive In Wood River, Firefighters Extinguish Blaze In Quick Fashion
Feb 25, 2025