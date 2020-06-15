EDWARDSVILLE - Multiple area fire departments, led by the Edwardsville Fire Department, responded to a Box Alarm call around 10:30 a.m. on Monday at 3424 Glen Oak Drive in Edwardsville. The home on Glen Oak Drive is near the Wood River city jurisdiction.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The initial scanner call said the fire started on the deck and spread to the rest of the house. Firefighters continued to battle the fire as of 11:15 a.m. Monday. Progress had been made by that point, but the firefighters continued to work through the smoke and hot spots.

Edwardsville Fire Department was the lead group on the scene, but the Glen Carbon Fire Department, Wood River Fire Department, and the Madison County Emergency Management Rehab Unit were present. Holiday Shores Fire Department, Hamel, Troy, and Maryville were also called to assist.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Hardee’s In Glen Carbon Blaze
Jun 16, 2025
Edwardsville to Celebrate 62025 Day with City Park Activities and Concert
Jun 18, 2025
Large Lightning-Linked Fire Strikes 36-Unit Apartment Complex
Apr 30, 2025
29-year-old Glen Carbon Motorcyclist Dies In Edwardsville Intersection Crash
Jun 24, 2025
Edwardsville Municipal Band Has Free Concert With Cleaon Etzkorn Bandstand At City Park in City Park.
Today

 