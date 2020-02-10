Get The Latest News!

SOUTH ROXANA - The South Roxana Fire Department was dispatched for a garage fire at 5:15 a.m. Monday morning on Ohio Avenue.

South Roxana called for a Box Alarm to help battle the blaze. Multiple Fire and Police Departments responded to the scene to help.

When firefighters arrived heavy fire was showing throughout the garage. No injuries were reported.

The homeowners told fire officials that he worked on lawnmowers and had multiple lawnmowers in the garage at the time of the fire.

