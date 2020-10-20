A photo of the heavy fire in Cottage Hills on Monday night. Photo by Mili Pinski

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The glow of the fire on Monday in Cottage Hills was visible from a long distance away. Mili Pinski photo.

COTTAGE HILLS - Multiple fire departments battled a very intense Box Alarm blaze in the 100 block of Ray Street in Cottage Hills with a call that came in at 9:29 p.m. Monday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Cottage Hills, Bethalto, Rosewood Heights, and Meadowbrook Fire Departments joined to fight the heavy fire. When firefighters arrived, flames were shooting through the roof of the vacant home.

The homeowners had moved out of the house and had it for sale.

No one was injured in the fire and firefighters extinguished it as quickly as possible, but remained on scene for multiple hours. The home appeared to be a total loss.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Cyclist Hit By Car In Cottage Hills
Aug 17, 2025
Fire Destroys Vacant Mobile Home on Melody Lane No Injuries
Jun 21, 2025
Road Closed: Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Glen Carbon Accident
Jun 17, 2025
McCully Heritage Project Director to Discuss Calhoun County Development
Jul 11, 2025
Highland Firefighter Ron Staroscsak Wins Hero Award
2 days ago

 