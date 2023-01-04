COTTAGE HILLS – Multiple fire agencies battled a serious fire in the 1300 block of Deanna Avenue in Cottage Hills around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

A Box Alarm was activated and Cottage Hills Fire Protection District firefighters were the lead, but Bethalto, Rosewood Heights, and Meadowbrook also responded. Fosterburg Fire Protection District members had a truck at the Cottage Hills Fire Station to back up Cottage Hills firefighters.

The firefighters extinguished the fire in a quick fashion, but the home was heavily damaged. The homeowners were not inside the house at the time of the fire. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

