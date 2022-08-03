ST. LOUIS – Today, the City of St. Louis is reminding residents of upcoming Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) opportunities in the St. Louis region, including in the City of St. Louis. Stood up by the State of Missouri, these are one-stop locations for flood survivors that provide trained experts in areas like housing, insurance, food stamp replacement, mental health counseling, and other critical areas of need.

“The City of St. Louis is in constant contact with our partners at every level of government to help provide relief to our residents,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “St. Louisans impacted by flooding should visit any of the available MARC locations to get connected to legal services, insurance information, and more.”

The City of St. Louis MARC will be held at Friendly Temple Church at 5515 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. The center will be open on Friday, August 5, 2022, from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm and Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm.

The other regional locations this week include:

Wednesday, August 3, 2022, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm

John F. Kennedy Community Center

315 Howdershell Road, Florissant, MO 63031

Thursday, August 4, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Centennial Commons

7210 Olive, University City, MO 63130

The City is working daily to connect residents to resources, and community response has been tremendous. Volunteers are needed to help assemble care packages and distribute food. If you are interested, sign-up available through the United Way of Greater St. Louis.

This afternoon from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm, Behavioral Health Response (BHR) will offer on-site mental health support to flood survivors in Room 100 of Lexington Elementary in North St. Louis. If you are unable to visit the on-site support center, anyone can call BHR at 314-469-6644.

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, 1408 N. Kingshighway, Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, is accepting individual donations. Monetary donations can be made through the United Way of Greater St. Louis website at helpingpeople.org.

The City of St. Louis is also continuing to update information on its flood response and recovery website. Check out stlouis-mo.gov/flood for the latest efforts and connections to community organizations.

