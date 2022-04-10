CHATHAM - When Debbie Hauschildt and her husband Tim relocated from Lyons, IL to Chatham, IL in 2017, they often drove around town getting familiar with the area.

On Mulberry Street, they saw a quaint little building with a sign that said “Mulberry’s”. Debbie mentioned to her husband that it would be a neat place for an antique store.

Though she had never owned a store of any type before - she worked for a legal consulting firm - she had a deep passion for antiques. She was always going to auctions, estate sales, and antique malls, adding to her collection of finds that filled her home. The thought of opening such a store was never far from her mind. But although retired, she was quite busy, caring for Tim’s mother who lived with them.

Just five months after moving to Chatham, Tim had a major stroke and everything changed. His mother was moved to live with Tim’s sister, as now Debbie had to care for Tim himself, since he was now confined to a wheelchair and mostly non-verbal, due to the stroke.

The couple managed well though and one day out on a drive, Debbie pulled up in front of the empty building and just sat there looking at it. She didn’t know how she could open an antique store now, but she looked at her husband and he indicated to her she should go for it.

Mulberry’s Antiques and Gifts opened in October of 2020 and was well received by residents of Chatham and surrounding areas, and travelers on historic Route 66 (1926-30 alignment). The couple enjoyed days together at the store and the business grew. Their time there together was short-lived, however, as Tim sadly passed away on June 27, 2021 ... Debbie’s birthday.

“That was rough. He was the love of my life. I entertained thoughts of closing the business, even though we had not been open even a year yet,” she said. “But I knew Tim would want me to keep it open.”

So she threw herself into the business full steam and hasn’t looked back.

Mulberry’s Antiques and Gifts is neat, clean, and well organized.

“I don’t put anything on display that is dirty, cracked, or broken,” she explained.

Items in the inventory are purchased at auctions, estate sales, flea markets, and occasionally from individuals, though she does not buy entire estates. Once the merchandise is procured, she first cleans and sanitizes it.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Then I start my research, and research is substantial,” she smiled. “I don’t rely on the internet too much for research either. It can be very misleading and some popular sites cause prices to be inflated. I rely on books and other, more experienced dealers for my information. I have a lot of dealers on the East Coast that help me tremendously.”

Due to her extensive research, Debbie can tell you where every item in her store came from, and what it’s worth, from memory. The inventory at Mulberry’s is very eclectic, and that’s just how Debbie likes it.

“I don’t want you to find the same things here that you will find at other antique stores,” she explained. “I like different, rare, unique, unusual, and odd.”

She does however try some new things to add to her eclectic mix. For instance, she has handbags made from vintage pillowcases.

“I find it refreshing that so many young people come in to shop,” Debbie added. “They love the vintage newspapers, comic books, vintage jewelry, and brass items. Some of my best frequent customers are high school and college students.”

No matter what their age or taste, Debbie said the biggest reward for her is when a customer leaves with something they really love!

Mulberry’s Antiques and Gifts has a large selection of glassware including depression glass, uranium glass plus Hull Pottery. She carries rare items from other countries including China and Japan.

Looking for something specific, but can’t find it? Debbie keeps a list of such items and so far has been mostly successful in locating the wanted items for her customers.

Take a trip to Mulberry Street in Chatham. Take a look around Mulberry’s Antiques and Gifts - take a long look around. Though the store is small, treasures within are plenty. You never know what you’ll find.

Make the trip even more lucrative by grabbing lunch across the street at Sangamo Brewing (I recommend the mushroom swiss burger!) and don’t forget to stop by Farmstead Primitives while you’re in Chatham.

Mulberry’s Antiques and Gifts is located at 106 E. Mulberry Street in Chatham, IL. Store hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 10:30 am-5:30 pm. For more information call Debbie at 708-927-6623, visit www.mulberrysantiquesandgifts.com or find them on Facebook.

This story originally printed in April 2022 issue of The Prairie Land Buzz Magazine, a free publication distributed monthly to 11 IL counties. Find out more at http://www.thebuzzmonthly.com.

More like this: