BELLEVILLE - The combined pitching of Zander Mueth and Kannon Walker held Edwardsville to three hits, while an error brought in the first run and a sacrifice fly the second as Belleville East gave the Tigers their first loss of the baseball season 2-0 in a Southwestern Conference baseball game Tuesday afternoon at East's park.

It's the first time the Tigers have been shut out since 2019, and the first time the Lancers have shut out Edwardsville since 2014.

Both the Lancer runs came in the fifth inning, starting with Walker doubling to left field, then Micah Georgian singling to right and went to second, with the throw to second going wide for an error, allowing Walker to score. One out later, Georgian went to third on a passed ball and scored on Patrick Mendiola's sacrifice fly to right to make it 2-0.

Walker then shut down the Tigers the rest of the way to gain the save, with Mueth getting the win to end Edwardsville's 22-game winning streak.

Spencer Stearns, Riley Iffrig and Kayden Jennings had the Tigers' only three hits of the game, while Gannon Burns pitched very well, going five innings, walking one and striking out six. Luke Geggus pitched the sixth inning, fanning one.

The Lancers are now 22-2, while Edwardsville is now 22-1, with the two teams facing each other again at Tom Pile Field on Wednesday in a game that was moved up from Thursday because of forecasts of rain and storms on Thursday.

The start time remains 4:30 p.m, then the Tigers host Teutopolis on Friday in a 7 p.m. start and host a cluster on Saturday, playing Highland at 10 a.m., then go against Chatham Glenwood at 12:30 p.m.

