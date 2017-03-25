SOFTBALL

JERSEY 7, ALTON 5: A four-run sixth inning helped give Alton a 7-5 loss to Jersey in Alton Friday afternoon; the game was moved up from Saturday due to a forecast of steady rain.

The Panthers stayed undefeated at 4-0 on the year; Alton fell to 4-2 after winning their first four games of the year.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bethany Muenstermann went 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored for the Panthers; Ashton Tewell was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, Maggie Collins 2-for-2 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored, Caitlyn Connell 1-for-3 with a run scored; Chelsea Maag 1-for-3, Libby Muenstermann 1-for-4, Peyton Tisdale 1-for-3 with a run scored and Kaylee Griffs had a RBI and Ashleigh Trochuck had a run scored.

Tami Wong led the Redbirds with a 4-for-4 day with three doubles and two runs scored; Miranda Hudson was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Rachel Rathgeb 2-for-3 with a run scored, Ashlyn Betz 1-for-3 with a run scored, Tomi Dublo 1-for-4, Savannah Fisher 1-for-3 with a triple and RBI and Abby Scyoc a RBI.

Ashton Tewell got the win for Jersey, giving up four earned runs on nine hits and striking out one; Scyoc took the loss, throwing two innings and conceding five earned runs on five hits.

The Redbirds open their Southwestern Conference schedule with a trip to O'Fallon for a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday road contest, then travel to Belleville East for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday league game.

More like this: