JERSEYVILLE - Nothing seems to stop Jersey’s Bethany Muenstermann these days.

Muenstermann led the Panthers to a 10-0 victory over Carrollton in five innings Friday with a 3-for-3 day with three doubles, three RBI and a run scored. Muenstermann held the Hawks to four hits on the mound.

Jersey’s Hannah Tonsor also was a big contributor as she tripled and had two RBIs and a run scored. Chelsea Maag 1-for-3 with a homer, RBI and run scored and Ashton Tewell 2-for-3 with two runs scored for the Panthers.

“The girls played well,” said Julie Muenstermann, the Jersey head girls softball coach. ”We had some good at bats and were tough on defense. They did a great job of bouncing back after a long week.”

Jersey erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Hannah Krumweide was 1-for-3 on the day for Carrollton; Carly Pyatt, Claire Williams and Abby Gilmore also had hits for the Hawks. Grace Sturgeon was the losing pitcher.

