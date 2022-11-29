ST. LOUIS - With the holidays around the corner, Mueller Furniture wants to make sure all families within the St. Louis area have food on their tables and the resources they need. Mueller Furniture, a 4th generation, family-owned local business, is participating in The Salvation Army’s annual Tree of Lights campaign. The campaign is a historic St. Louis holiday tradition and is now in its 75th year of serving communities in St. Louis.

“We are so grateful for the support the community has shown our business and want to always return the favor,” said Mueller’s Furniture owner, Mark Mueller. “It’s important to us that we participate in the community by giving back. During this holiday season, we are encouraging our customers to round up at the register to the nearest dollar to help support the Tree of Lights campaign and the amazing work The Salvation Army does.”

The Salvation Army encourages local businesses throughout the St. Louis area to showcase one of its 75 trees at their business to encourage customers to donate to its mission. The goal of the Tree of Lights campaign is to help provide food, clothing, resources, and rent assistance to those in the St. Louis area that need it most.

“The donations raised through Mueller Furniture's round-up campaign will make sure families have food on their tables for their holiday meals, as well as assistance with their utility and rental bills. It also gives Mueller Furniture customers the opportunity to help these families have brighter holidays,” said The Salvation Army’s Lt. Col. Bob Webster. “This year marks the 75th anniversary of The Tree of Lights campaign. The Tree of Lights is critical to supporting services provided year-round by The Salvation Army. This year's goal is $6.2 million in the Greater St. Louis area.”

Mueller Furniture will also be matching all round-up donations collected in November. They will be asking customers to round up their purchase to the next $10 amount and then the company will match the difference. People can round up their purchases and make a donation at any of Mueller Furniture’s three locations in Lake St. Louis, Ellisville, Missouri, and Belleville, Illinois.

Mueller Furniture offers the largest selection of American-made furniture in the St. Louis area and has specialized in providing quality furniture since John Mueller opened its doors over 90 years ago. The family-owned business has locations in Lake St. Louis and Ellisville, Missouri as well as its flagship store in Belleville, Illinois. Their stores feature galleries from Smith Brothers of Berne, IN, Flexsteel and an Amish-made furniture gallery. They also will have high-quality mattress suppliers Tempur-Pedic and Chattam & Wells. For more information about Mueller Furniture, go towww.muellerfurniture.com or call 636-234-3361.

