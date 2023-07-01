EDWARDSVILLE - A large tree fell on a home in the 600 block of Roosevelt in Edwardsville, along with several other trees down and power out through much of the city in a storm that struck around 9:44 p.m. Friday.

Edwardsville firefighters and public works personnel were dispatched to the scenes, along with Ameren Illinois personnel. Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said much of the northern part of Edwardsville was without power. Several street lights were also off and much of the city was dark in a tour through the city in the 11 p.m. range Friday.

Illinois Route 143 was closed just after Ridgeview because a large tree was over the roadway. There were power lines and tree limbs down across the city of Edwardsville.

Granite City and Pontoon Beach also suffered storm damage.

Whiteford said the storm was strange because it ripped through in "spotty" fashion around the city and the power outage was substantial.

