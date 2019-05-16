ALTON - Santino’s Steak & Pasta House owner Sonny Asani is opening in Alton next month full of anticipation.

He said he was captivated by how clean Alton was in a visit and nice community members were and decided to open another restaurant here. Asani said he is hoping to open in Alton around June 15 to June 20. Work is underway to prepare the old Pasta House location for the new restaurant.

Asani sold a similar restaurant in Lombard and also has one still in Decatur.

Article continues after sponsor message

“My mom used to say all I want is people to give me a chance and that talk is cheap,” Asani said. “We want a chance to prove ourselves. We will have good portions, good menus and be the right thing for the community. All I ask for is the chance to take care of them.”

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said he met with both Sonny and his son and said they seem like great people.

“This will be solid new business and a quality restaurant,” Mayor Brant Walker. “They are experienced operators.”

Asani believes his food is second to none and said it will feature steak, pasta and be overall a new Italian restaurant addition to the community.

“We will also have chicken, pork chops, veal, seafood and much more,” he said. “We will have more than three or four daily specials for lunch and dinner. We will have a nice brunch buffet, with an omelet station and 20 items on Sundays. My favorite steak is our lightly breaded ribeye.”

“I love the restaurant business,” Asani said. “It is what I do best. I enjoy the hard work and every bit of it. All I want is a chance in Alton.”Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this: