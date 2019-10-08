MSCC Seeking Vendors for Senior Health Fair Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE – Main Street Community Center is seeking vendors for a health fair being planned for Wednesday, October 23, 2019. The fair will focus on health information and screenings for senior citizens. It will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Eden Village Atrium, 200 S. Station Road, Glen Carbon. Article continues after sponsor message Vendor booths are $50. Tables and chairs are provided; set up starts at 8 a.m. The health fair is sponsored by the Junior Services Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon and AARP. For more information on vendor spaces, contact Program Coordinator Amy Poos: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending