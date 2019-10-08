EDWARDSVILLE – Main Street Community Center is seeking vendors for a health fair being planned for Wednesday, October 23, 2019. The fair will focus on health information and screenings for senior citizens. It will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Eden Village Atrium, 200 S. Station Road, Glen Carbon.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Vendor booths are $50. Tables and chairs are provided; set up starts at 8 a.m. The health fair is sponsored by the Junior Services Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon and AARP. For more information on vendor spaces, contact Program Coordinator Amy Poos: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

More like this:

Resurrection Lutheran Church Hosting 2025 Health & Resource Fair
Mar 13, 2025
Jersey County Health Department Hosting Child Health and Safety Fair
Mar 18, 2025
IDPH Celebrates “30 Days of Public Health” to Highlight Vital Role of Those who Protect Us
4 days ago
Wellness Center At SSP To Host Parkinson’s Awareness And Support Health Fair
Mar 17, 2025
The Black Crowes To Rock The Illinois State Fair On August 9
3 days ago

 