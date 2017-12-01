JERSEYVILLE - Mrs. Illinois USA Andrea Moore will be making an appearance in Jerseyville for an Angel Ministries Christmas party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Jerseyville.

Moore said she admires what the volunteers do with Angel Ministries and their Christmas party.

She said: “I am excited to help the children celebrate Christmas and see smiles on their faces. I think this is a very giving event and the community has a lot of donations for this program.”

The party will include pictures with Santa, face painting and a balloon artist. Organizers of the event say it is “completely about the children.”

Moore, of rural Medora, participates constantly throughout the region in charity events, parades, etc., as part of her Mrs. Illinois United States role.

Andrea is married to Illinois state trooper Jeff Moore and the couple have four children. She tours area counties and Illinois on various public appearances spreading the good will of her Mrs. Illinois USA crown.

