SOUTH ROXANA - The Village of South Roxana announced today it has a Mr. and Mrs. Claus date scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on December 3 at South Roxana Village Hall, 211 Sinclair Ave.

Children will be able to get pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, with face painting, and they will receive a treat bag.

“It should be an awesome day for the kids,” Village Administrator and Police Chief Bob Coles said. “Our mayor started this three or four years ago. The face painting is something new, and we are going to have someone come in as Grinch so the kids can have some fun with them.”

Coles said the Christmas scene backdrop should provide a good backdrop for photos of the children.

“This is just something nice we wanted to do to give back for the holidays,” Coles added.

