MOUNT OLIVE — Trey W. Fenton, 34, of Mount Olive, was charged Friday with felony Criminal Trespass to a Residence

Fenton allegedly entered a home in Mount Olive without permission on September 4, 2025.

The case was presented to the Macoupin County State’s Attorney’s office by the Mount Olive Police Department.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

