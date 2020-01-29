ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service in St. Louis on Wednesday morning issued another Area Winter Weather Advisory through the day. The advisory continues to 6 p.m. Central time this evening.

Snow accumulations of up to one inch are predicted for the region and because of the times of day, motorists are encouraged to slow down and drive with caution.

NWS predicts a second round of scattered light snow showers will likely develop during the rest of the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will reach only a high of low-to-mid-30s.

The good news is temperatures will rise after today. It is predicted to be close to 40 degrees on Thursday and in the mid-50s Friday through Monday. No precipitation is predicted until Monday night.

