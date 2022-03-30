ST. LOUIS - The Wednesday morning commute ended with strong rain and made driving difficult for Metro East Illinois motorists. The rain is supposed to continue until about 2 p.m., forecasters say.

Madison County is under a wind advisory but it was lifted for the area around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service in St. Louis has said. Saint Clair County is also included in the advisory.

Some of the storms could be severe in the Metro East area, the NWS said.

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects," the NWS added. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

The thunderstorms are predicted to move east this morning.