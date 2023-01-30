ALTON - A vehicle overturned after a single-vehicle accident around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday in the 4500 block of Alby Street in Alton.

Two electric poles were broken in the crash. Crews worked into the night and power was disrupted to only one customer until approximately 2 a.m. Monday.

"The vehicle was headed northbound on Alby and because of the ice was involved in a rollover accident that ended on its side," Alton Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Matt Fischer said. "The person had a sunroof and was able to extricate himself. He was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries."

