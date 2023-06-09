ALTON - A motorist struck the concrete median near a flood gate on East Broadway Friday morning.

Alton Deputy Police Chief John Franke said it was a single-vehicle accident.

"There were no significant injuries and a few cuts on the arm, and no one went to the hospital," Franke said.

The cause of the accident was not yet released, but it did disrupt traffic to one lane, while police and fire addressed the accident.

