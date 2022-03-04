Motorist Smashes Telephone Pole, Does Severe Damage To Vehicle
March 4, 2022 4:00 PM March 4, 2022 4:11 PM
ALTON - A motorist knocked down a telephone pole around 3 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Brown and Milton in Alton.
The Alton Fire Department said the woman declined any medical treatment at the scene and was not transported to a local hospital.
Alton Police is investigating the crash and there were no other details available. The vehicle encountered significant damage in the crash.