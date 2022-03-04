ALTON - A motorist knocked down a telephone pole around 3 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Brown and Milton in Alton.

The Alton Fire Department said the woman declined any medical treatment at the scene and was not transported to a local hospital.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Police is investigating the crash and there were no other details available. The vehicle encountered significant damage in the crash.

 