WEST ALTON - An area motorist avoided serious injury in a crash where his 2011 Chevrolet Equinox overturned Wednesday on Riverlands Way east of Wise Road.

The initial call to first responders sounded serious, Rivers Pointe Fire Chief Richard Bender said. He said the call to them came at 7:49 p.m. on Wednesday.

“It was a one-vehicle rollover,” he said. “Thankfully, the man escaped serious injury, but he was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation at Christian Northeast Hospital.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the man ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a culvert, and overturned.

