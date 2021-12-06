WOOD RIVER - No one was injured Monday when an elderly female accidentally drove into the front window of the Wood River Donut N More Shop on West Edwardsville Road.

Wood River Police and Fire Departments responded to the crash.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The donut shop was closed temporarily for cleanup and car removal. Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said the business planned to board up the damaged area and open for business right away.

“We are very fortunate there were no injuries,” Chief Wells said.

More like this:

Rain or Shine: Senator Harriss to host Community Shred Event and Clean Up Day in Wood River
2 days ago
Wood River Tropical Sno Opens for the Season
Mar 20, 2025
Alton Man Accused Of Wood River Burglary, Firearm Theft
Mar 30, 2025
Wood River Township Supervisor Retiring From Position To Focus On Career As Madison County Treasurer
Mar 18, 2025
Tyler Ragusa Demonstrates Leadership at East Alton-Wood River High School
Mar 29, 2025

 