WOOD RIVER - No one was injured Monday when an elderly female accidentally drove into the front window of the Wood River Donut N More Shop on West Edwardsville Road.

Wood River Police and Fire Departments responded to the crash.

Article continues after sponsor message

The donut shop was closed temporarily for cleanup and car removal. Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said the business planned to board up the damaged area and open for business right away.

“We are very fortunate there were no injuries,” Chief Wells said.

More like this: