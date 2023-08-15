WOOD RIVER - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn has identified the victim who died as a result of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash occurring in Alton on Saturday, August 12, 2023, as Larry M. Patton, 33, of Wood River.

"Per witness statements and evidence examined at the scene, the decedent was eastbound on Broadway traveling at a high rate of speed when his 2005 Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle left the roadway to the south and struck a yellow pole causing him to be ejected," Nonn said. "His body came to rest near a wall on the Ardent Mills property.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Coroner’s Office Investigator Kelsey M. Jones, DSN 1579 pronounced his death at the scene at 6:10 p.m., August 12, 2023. The preliminary cause of death appears to be from blunt head trauma. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Routine toxicology testing for the presence of drugs and alcohol remains pending. A final cause of death will not be issued until all reports are complete."

The case remains under investigation by the Alton Police Department and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Nonn said the Office of Coroner would like to extend their deepest sympathies to all involved in this tragic accident.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

More like this: