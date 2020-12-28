EAST ALTON - East Alton Police and Fire responded to a serious motorcycle and truck accident at 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 28, in the 300 block of St. Louis Avenue in East Alton, right in front of Washington School.

ARCH Air Medical Service was requested to standby, but the injured motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital. East Alton Police Major Christian Cranmer said the man may be been transported to a St. Louis hospital from there.

The accident is being investigated by East Alton Police Department and no cause of the crash is yet given.

